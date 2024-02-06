The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Piers Morgan spits the dummy over Maitland artist's painting

Anna Houlahan
By Anna Houlahan
Updated February 6 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 2:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Brennan's Bald Archy Prize 2024 entry featuring Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins holding the Ashes while English cricketer Jonny Bairstow and presenter Piers Morgan 'spit the dummy'. Picture Bald Archy Prize
James Brennan's Bald Archy Prize 2024 entry featuring Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins holding the Ashes while English cricketer Jonny Bairstow and presenter Piers Morgan 'spit the dummy'. Picture Bald Archy Prize

English broadcaster Piers Morgan has threatened to buy an artwork by Aberglasslyn artist James Brennan depicting the television personality as a tantrum-throwing toddler during the 2023 Ashes series.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Houlahan

Anna Houlahan

Journalist

Reach out with news or updates to anna.houlahan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.