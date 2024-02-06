Piers Morgan spits the dummy over Maitland artist's painting

English broadcaster Piers Morgan has threatened to buy an artwork by Aberglasslyn artist James Brennan depicting the television personality as a tantrum-throwing toddler during the 2023 Ashes series.
"I may have to buy this to stop some cocky Aussie putting it on their loo wall," Mr Morgan said in a post published to X (formerly Twitter) on February 4.
Like Taking Ashes from a baby shows Australian captain Pat Cummins holding the Ashes urn and depicts English cricketer Jonny Bairstow aghast by his stumping in the second Ashes Test. Mr Morgan is not impressed.
The portrait is featured in the Bald Archy exhibition.
The "act of unsporting treachery by Australia" prompted Mr Morgan to comment that it "wasn't in the spirit of the game".
Mr Brennan described the moment depicted in his painting as "enter pandemonium!!! Journalist Piers Morgan 'King of the Whingers', started crying about the spirit of the game!"
"At the Oval, gasholders in the background, Australian captain Patrick Cummins, St Pat in this instance, rises above it all including Jonny to his left, Piers to his right, ashes urn in hand six-stitcher in the other, champion of the world!"
The painting, on sale for $1500, is exhibited in the light-hearted Bald Archys Prize. The competition winner will be announced on February 15.
