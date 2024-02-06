The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Changed overnight traffic conditions on Maitland Road at Hexham

By Newsroom
February 7 2024 - 9:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transport for NSW will carry out the work from Sunday on Maitland Road at Hexham. Picture supplied
Transport for NSW will carry out the work from Sunday on Maitland Road at Hexham. Picture supplied

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from Sunday to carry out road resurfacing work on Maitland Road between Newcastle Inner City Bypass and Hexham Railway Station.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.