Changed overnight traffic conditions on Maitland Road at Hexham

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from Sunday to carry out road resurfacing work on Maitland Road between Newcastle Inner City Bypass and Hexham Railway Station.
Transport for NSW will carry out the work from Sunday, February 11, which includes removing old road pavements, asphalting, line marking and barrier replacement.
Work will be carried out over one week from 7pm to 5am from Sunday to Thursday, weather permitting.
Resurfacing work will then continue from early March over three weeks of night shifts, weather permitting.
The work zones are spread throughout the 6km length of the site on both the northbound, southbound carriageways and in the median.
Works will be reduced to a single lane in each direction and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
On occasion, contra-flow will be in place.
Over Size Over Mass (OSOM) operators are requested to connect to UHF channel 45 on approach and follow the directions of the traffic controllers.
OSOM vehicles will be required to stop in the designated waiting bays until clear (located on Maitland Road, opposite Mangrove Road for outbound vehicles heading away from Newcastle and Maitland Road/New England Highway, 300m north of Hexham Bridge exit ramp for inbound vehicles heading toward Newcastle).
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.