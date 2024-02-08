The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Vinnies opens new Maitland hub to meet growing demand for services

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
February 8 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Vincent de Paul Society member Helen Belcher and St Vincent de Paul Society NSW Regional Director Clare Van Doorn. Picture by Laura Rumbel
St Vincent de Paul Society member Helen Belcher and St Vincent de Paul Society NSW Regional Director Clare Van Doorn. Picture by Laura Rumbel

An unprecedented growth in the number of Maitland people facing domestic violence and struggling with the cost of living, has resulted in the St Vincent de Paul Society opening a hardship hub in the city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.