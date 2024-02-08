Your guide to Maitland this weekend - food, tours, open days

STREET EATS
GILLIESTON HEIGHTS
Start the weekend with Street Eats at Gillieston Heights this Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Bringing together a variety of food trucks and live music, it's the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and family for a bite to eat. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/street-eats-gillieston-heights for updates.
EX-WARDER TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Explore Maitland Gaol this Saturday from 11am with a 90 minute guided tour from an ex warder who worked in the facility for 20 years. Your tour guide will provide information on the history of this maximum security facility and what it was like to look after some of the 'worst of the worst'. Get tickets ($30 adults) at mymaitland.com.au/event/ex-warder-guided-day-tour.
OPEN DAY
GROSSMANN AND
BROUGH HOUSES
Open this Sunday from 10.30am to 3pm, visit the National Trust's mirror imaged Grossmann & Brough Houses. Marvel at Victorian era decor, see exquisite 19th century textiles and enjoy homemade scones with jam and freshly whipped cream, slices, tea or coffee in the heritage gardens. Read more on page 5.
FREE KIDS ART
MRAG
Free Art Sunday is on this Sunday from 11.45am to 12.30pm at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. Welcoming kids of all ages and their families, join in on a hands on art making activity. Each activity takes half an hour to complete and is staffed by art tutors. For more information, visit mymaitland.com.au/event/free-art-sunday-2.
HAROLD GREGSON
CENTRAL MAITLAND
Visit the new Harold Gregson Park recreation area on the weekend, now open for everyone to enjoy. The facilities include a play space, basketball court and skate park. It also has barbecues, shaded cover and toilets, making it perfect for a picnic. The parking area has EV charging stations, as well as caravan parking spots.
FOR THE DIARY
MAITLAND
SHOWGROUND
The 162nd Maitland Show is right around the corner, on February 16, 17 and 18. This year's theme is Celebrating Our Youth and the youth of Maitland and beyond are encouraged to come and have a look around. There will be exhibitions and displays, competitions, sideshow alley, show bags and more. Tickets are $20 for adults, $13 for kids and there are multi-day and family passes available. Read more on page 6.
