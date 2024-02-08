Your guide to Maitland this weekend - food, tours, open days

The 162nd Maitland Show is right around the corner, on February 16, 17 and 18. This year's theme is Celebrating Our Youth and the youth of Maitland and beyond are encouraged to come and have a look around. There will be exhibitions and displays, competitions, sideshow alley, show bags and more. Tickets are $20 for adults, $13 for kids and there are multi-day and family passes available. Read more on page 6.