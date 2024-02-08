Maitland rolls up its sleeves in honour of Poppy Grace

While Carly and Tresne Middleton were in Maitland on Wednesday thanking the community for donating blood in honour of their late daughter Poppy Grace, they met someone very special.
There was barely a dry eye in the room as they met blood donor Jenny Doherty, who while strapped in to the donation chair revealed a purple poppy tattoo on her arm in honour of Poppy Grace.
Jenny is a blood donor on team Poppy Grace, and got her tattoo in honour of the 20-month-old just after her death. Poppy Grace was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia at just 11-weeks-old, and experienced 547 days of active treatment, along with 405 overnight hospital stays.
The baby girl's smiling, cheerful face and incredible fighting spirit became a source of strength for many in the Hunter. Sadly, she died on February 16, 2023 at 20-months-old.
Not long after Poppy Grace was diagnosed, Carly and Tresne, who were contestants on My Kitchen Rules in 2014, began their call out for blood donations.
In 2023, team Poppy Grace received the most donations of all Lifeblood teams at Maitland Donor Centre with 263 donations.
Carly said it means the world to have so many people donating in honour of Poppy Grace.
"That means a huge amount, because we've sat alongside kids getting blood transfusions, Poppy had hundreds and hundreds of blood transfusions, and we know how difficult it is to get that blood," she said.
"People come in and they give the goodness of their time, and as a result it benefits all these little people." The couple said the difference blood makes to children with cancer is almost unbelievable.
"You can see the symptoms, for example one type of blood is red blood cells, and you could see her heart rate would start to go up because the heart has to pump harder to get more oxygen around the body, she'd get really tired and lethargic, and she'll start to go really pale," Tresne said.
"As soon as you'd get some new blood it was like she'd had a Red Bull. The difference that it made from somebody donating blood was just miraculous."
Carly and Tresne said they are incredibly grateful for Maitland donors' contribution.
"There's just no words for how grateful we are, people came out of the woodwork when Poppy was sick and are still standing there and rising up for Poppy even though she's gone, and that's helping us to keep her legacy alive," Carly said.
"It means that it wasn't all for nothing, she went through hell and back but it wasn't all for nothing if people are acting as a result of knowing Poppy Grace."
To donate blood visit lifeblood.com.au.
