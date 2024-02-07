Pet of the Week: Meet Kit the sweet greyhound who is ready for adoption

Meet Kit Dynamo, a sweet older greyhound hoping to find his forever home.
Despite facing challenges in the past, Kit is happily on the mend thanks to the staff and foster carers who have supported him along the way.
Though years of adversity have left Kit with some food-related sensitivities, he does well in a calm environment where he can enjoy his meals in peace.
For this reason, Kit needs a family who understands his need for tranquil meals.
While he appreciates canine companionship, he prefers the company of calm, quieter dogs.
A meet and greet session with any future fur brothers and sisters would ensure a harmonious coexistence when he finally finds his home.
In fact, Kit's future forever family would do well to introduce him to all his potential relatives, from the preferably older children (if any) to any other family dogs.
If you have the space in your home and heart to provide Kit with love and care, consider contacting the Hunter Shelter at (02) 4939 1555.
The staff will be glad to arrange a meet and greet with this beautifully affectionate pup.
Visit Kit now to find out if he's the final missing piece of your family puzzle.
You can visit the shelter from Tuesdays to Sundays, from 9.30am to 3.30pm. The Hunter Shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
