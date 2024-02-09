Good things come in threes - trio of twins start kindergarten

Starting school is a big change for any child, and three sets of twins at St John the Baptist Maitland are lucky enough to do it with their sibling right by their side.
Myles and Austyn Gray, 5, Florence and Daphne Hayward, 6, and Harlow and Harper Ryan, 5, are settling into their new surroundings at school with the comfort of their twin holding their hand.
The kindergarten students started school on Monday, February 5, and there was a mix of emotions at the school gate.
Some were excited, some were a bit apprehensive, and some shed a few tears - those were mostly the parents.
Myles and Austyn both agreed their favourite part of school so far is spending time with their buddies and playing handball.
Mum Elyse said the boys had a great start to the week with lots of fun. "I think Myles will excel at sport and I think Austyn will excel at academic work," she said.
Florence and Daphne Hayward have had no trouble settling into school and being the youngest of six they were keen to get into uniform just like their older brothers.
"They love it, they love it so much it makes me a little sad they don't need me anymore," said mum Rhiannon.
Harlow and Harper are going so far, so far good according to their dad Sam who said they are always excited about the day they've had when they get home. Their favourite thing about school is the sandpit.
