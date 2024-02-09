The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community

Good things come in threes - trio of twins start kindergarten

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
February 9 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Twins Florence and Daphne, 6, Myles and Austyn, 5, and Harlow and Harper, 5, at St John the Baptist, Maitland. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Twins Florence and Daphne, 6, Myles and Austyn, 5, and Harlow and Harper, 5, at St John the Baptist, Maitland. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Starting school is a big change for any child, and three sets of twins at St John the Baptist Maitland are lucky enough to do it with their sibling right by their side.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.