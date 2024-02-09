Maitland Girls High hostel revived for open day

It's a place the boarders of Maitland Girls High School look back on fondly, and for many it's the setting of their adolescence.
Brough House, which was formerly the Grossmann House-based school's hostel, will be transported back in time this Sunday, to when it was home to a range of girls going to school right next door.
At the property's open day on Sunday, February 11, guests will be treated to rarely seen parts of the house, such as the boarders bathroom and matron's bathroom, complete with purpose-made shower curtains with pictures of the girls.
Visitors will also get to imagine the current rooms and the lives they've had before - the fibre-makers space as a bedroom, and the downstairs exhibition space as a dining room and study hall.
Past student and historian Janece McDonald, who lived there from 1960 to 1967 said she has fond memories of her time at the house.
"I think the girls were more like sisters," she said.
"The larger room's the dining room, where we did our homework of a night time, and we had the matron and resident mistress' sitting room which you never went into unless you were in trouble.
"We had a piano in here and of course a lot of the girls took piano lessons so we had a lot of sing alongs around the piano."
Friends of Grossmann and Brough Houses chairperson Holly McNamee said the house has had many different uses over the years.
"It's had a whole lot of lives but it's still got the footprint of being a hostel, and we're really lucky that the shower block in particular is totally intact, so we decided we'd like to interpret it that way," she said.
The display is on for three open days on Sunday, February 11, Sunday, March 10 and Sunday, April 14.
While visiting, check out Grossmann House's new display featuring a beautiful wedding gown, suit and bridesmaid dress set, originally worn in England in 1905.
