Maitland Blacks in blockbuster trial with Hunter Wildfires against Western Sydney

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 9 2024 - 11:02am, first published 7:00am
Blacks coach Luke Cunningham leads the team song after they beat Merewether to win their first premiership since 1999. Picture by Simone De Peak
The Maitland Blacks and Hunter Wildfires will face Shute Shield team Western Sydney Two Blues in a blockbuster day of trial matches at Marcellin Park in March.

