Maitland Blacks in blockbuster trial with Hunter Wildfires against Western Sydney

The Maitland Blacks and Hunter Wildfires will face Shute Shield team Western Sydney Two Blues in a blockbuster day of trial matches at Marcellin Park in March.
The Wildfires will play the first and second grade teams, while the Blacks will face the third and fourth grade sides on Saturday, March 16.
In a huge day, Rugby Union foundation the Cauliflower Club which features former leading players including ex Wallabies will hold an exhibition game after the Western Sydney trials.
"We did a similar thing last year with the Wildfires against Shute Shield team West Harbour and it was a great day with plenty of people there," Blacks coach Luke Cunningham said.
The Blacks kick off their preseason matches with games against Shute Shield team Northern Suburbs' third and fourth grade sides at Marcellin on March 9.
Maitland finishes its trial program when they travel to Port Macquarie on March 23 to take on the Mid North Coast competition premiers Port Macquarie Pirates.
Cunningham said the playing group had returned fit and keen after last season's first grade premiership when they stormed home to a 33-26 win against Merewether to end a premiership drought going back to 1999.
"Training has been going really well. I've been really impressed with the commitment of the guys," Cunningham said.
"We've been getting really good numbers to training considering we haven't had a training session when the temperature hasn't been below 30, other than Tuesday night when it was flogging down rain.
"The players have come back keen and hungry to go again. The top grade guys are keen to continue on from the success of last year and I think it has fuelled a lot of guys who weren't in first grade to experience that themselves."
Cunningham said he was acutely aware that when the club win's title, they normally come in multiples.
"Success breeds success and we will certainly be working very hard to try and emulate what we did last year," he said.
The Blacks have retained the vast majority of their squad, with premiership centre Mick Taylor the only player from the grand final team missing.
"We knew last year that Mick wouldn't be with us this year so it was great he was part of the premiership team. He has had to go down to Wollongong to complete the final year of his university degree," Cunningham said.
"It's disappointing to lose Mick, because he has become such an important part of the team. However, it opens up opportunities for other players to step up and be part of it.
"He came in as a rookie three years ago and as he became more confident in that environment, his contribution to the team grew."
