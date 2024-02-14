A walk for mental health: 'Always light at the end of the tunnel'

For Vicki Mendyk, she's a firm believer that there is always light at the end of the tunnel.
A wife and mother from Gillieston Heights, Vicki lost her husband, Peter, to suicide in 2017 and five months later, her 19-year-old daughter Chelsey, also took her own life.
The devastation of losing a loved one to suicide is a feeling Vicki could never have imagined experiencing and she is now sharing messages of hope and raising awareness for others in the Hunter region.
"It's a bad day and not a bad life," she said.
This year will mark 6 years since their deaths and Vicki said it's hard to describe because some days it feels like just yesterday it happened.
"You never get over something like that," she said.
On Saturday, February 17, Vicki and her partner Lyndsay Walker, alongside some family and friends will set out on their second annual walk in memory of Peter and Chelsey.
Last year, the pair walked a total of 67 kilometres overnight at Maitland Park, but this year have decided to cut it back to two hours.
"It was a tough 67 kilometres," Lyndsay said.
"I was really motivated to reach the 67 kilometres because that was the age of Peter and Chelsey combined," Vicki added.
The walk will start at 6am and go until about 8am. There will be a barbecue breakfast put on afterwards by the Lake Macquarie and Newcastle Suicide Network and a coffee cart.
Vicki also recently shared her story in Craig Hamilton's The Promise which toured cinemas earlier this year and said she wanted people to see how much suicide devastates families.
"It's so important for people to open up and talk about their feelings because the aftermath of it is devastating for those left behind," she said.
"Six years later and it's still affecting so many people."
Founders of U Matter, Vicki and Lyndsay have also set up a suicide group which meets on the first Sunday of every month at the Bruce Street Community Hall at East Maitland from 2pm to 4pm.
For Vicki, a suicide group was something that she thought Maitland really needed.
