The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Traffic

Plan your trip to see P!NK in Newcastle - extra train service to Telarah

By Newsroom
February 9 2024 - 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crowd entering McDonald Jones Stadium before its last major concert - Paul McCartney in October 2023. Picture by Marina Neil
The crowd entering McDonald Jones Stadium before its last major concert - Paul McCartney in October 2023. Picture by Marina Neil

Heavier than usual traffic is expected around McDonald Jones Stadium at Broadmeadow on Tuesday, February 13 with about 33,000 people expected to attend the P!NK concert.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.