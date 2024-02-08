Plan your trip to see P!NK in Newcastle - extra train service to Telarah

Heavier than usual traffic is expected around McDonald Jones Stadium at Broadmeadow on Tuesday, February 13 with about 33,000 people expected to attend the P!NK concert.
Parking will not be available at McDonald Jones Stadium on the night, and the southern car park will be available for pre-purchased tickets for disabled access only.
Ticketholders are advised to plan ahead, leave their car at home and use public transport.
Newcastle Transport will provide free shuttle buses to and from McDonald Jones Stadium from the following locations:
Two extra train services will depart Newcastle Interchange at 11.35pm to Telarah and 11.12pm to Gosford.
Park & Ride with stops and free parking at Broadmeadow Station and Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
Return shuttle services will run after the end of the show at 11pm.
People travelling to the concert via public transport (excluding the free shuttles) will need to use an Opal card or contactless payment card/device.
Additional light rail services will be operating from 7pm and will be available every 7.5 minutes until 12.20am, then depart from Newcastle Interchange at 12.30am, 12.45am, and 1am.
Ferry services will be extended to run until 1.30am, while services between 9pm and 10:30pm will run on an adjusted timetable, departing Queens Wharf at 9pm, 10pm and 10:30pm.
Heavy pedestrian traffic is expected around McDonald Jones Stadium before and after the concert. For the safety of everyone, fans are reminded there is no drop off or stopping in bus zones, and motorists travelling in the area are advised to exercise caution.
From about 10.15pm, Turton Road will be closed between Griffiths and Lambton roads and will reopen once crowds have safely cleared the area.
With gates for the concert opening at 5pm, heavy traffic is expected during the afternoon peak, so allow extra travel time if you are being picked up or catching rideshare/taxis after the show.
More information about travel options, including trains and other public transport information, is available on the Newcastle Transport event page or at transportnsw.info.
For more information about the event and pick up/drop zone, please visit the McDonald Jones Stadium website.
This is a sold-out concert, and a large crowd is expected. Please allow plenty of time and be patient.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
