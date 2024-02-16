Fourth generation student starts school at St John's

Coby Klemenczuk isn't the first in his family to attend his school.
In fact, not only did his mum Karlie Klemenczuk (Morris) go there when she was a student, his grandmother Gaye Morris (Dorn) did as well, and so did his great-grandmother Betty Dorn (Berthold).
The long-time Maitland family has been sending children to St John the Baptist Primary School for four generations, and Karlie and Gaye loved it so much they decided to work there too.
Coby, who started kindergarten this term, has stepped through the school gates 89 years after his great-grandmother Betty Dorn took the very same steps.
Betty attended the school from 1935 to 1941, Gaye attended from 1965 to 1969, and Karlie attended from 1990 to 1996.
"We always wanted to send him here," Karlie said.
Coby, who is five-years-old, is so far enjoying colouring in and singing during mass at school. He also loves seeing two of his cousins who are also at the school and giving them a big wave at lunch time.
Gaye, who retired in 2022 but worked in admin at the school for 33 years, has three grandchildren at St John's.
Karlie currently works at the school as a learning support assistant.
"It was interesting that some of the teachers were still here when I returned to work here, so from when I was a kid there were still a couple of teachers that were still here so that's pretty special," Karlie said.
"I think it's an amazing school, it's got a beautiful community, we're very happy to be here."
"The parents and teachers, everyone's just beautiful, we're very lucky," Gaye added.
St John the Baptist Primary School assistant principal Stacey Whiting said the kindergarten class of 2024 is settling in well so far.
"The kindergarten teachers have done a great job in setting up the Successful Foundation [program], so they spend the first six weeks engaging in a lot of play, so that enables them to be creative, to problem solve and make those connections with their peers," she said.
"I think that really helps the kids in settling in."
Mrs Whiting, who sent her own children to St John's as well, said having generations coming back to the school is a great indicator of the community if fosters.
"What it says about the school is just that sense of community and how much they value the community of St John's," she said.
A lot has changed at the school over the years.
"At St John's in particular, back in the day you know, Gaye said she was here with nuns, and now if you go up into the classrooms we have a very big focus on contemporary education," Mrs Whiting said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.