Day one washouts in Wests v City and Bulls v Warriors first grade games

Day one of crucial first grade round 15 matches between Western Suburbs and City United and Tenambit Morpeth Bull and Kurri Weston Mulbring have been washed out.
The two games are among a host district grade and one day matches affected by rain with play either washed out or gamest transferred.
In second grade, day one the games between City and West's at Robins Oval, Kurri Weston Mulbing and Tenambit Morpeth at Kurri Central and Raymond Terrace and Northern Suburbs at Jack Collins are off.
The third grade game between Easts and Wests it off.
In other third games fixtures, Tenambit Morpeth v City is now at Mt Pleasant St (Leagues), North's v Thornton is now at Mt Pleasant St (Lions) and Raymond Terrace v KWMCC is now at King Park 3.
The fourth grade fixtures between Wests and Easts, KWMCC and Raymond Terrace and City and Tenambit Morpeth are offf.
The fifth grade game between Norths and Thornton is off.
The A-grade games between, Bowthorne and SMR and Raworth and Tarro are off.
The A-grade between Rutherford and Paterson is now at Mt Pleasant St (Rotary).
The B-grade games between Lochinvar and Kurri Kookaburras and Tenambit and Easts are off.
All three C-grade games are off
