Many still waiting for repairs after intense Boxing Day storm

There's still a while to wait for those with damaged vehicles from the Boxing Day storm, with huge demand putting pressure on repair services.
The good news is, for IAG customers, repairs are expected to be finished before June.
Insurance company IAG received 1737 motor claims after the intense storm that hammered Maitland and its surrounds with hail.
In response to the storm, IAG contracted hail damage company Aussie Hail to set up a temporary assessment centre at Paddock Place, Rutherford.
The assessment centre has evaluated a huge amount of vehicles for damage, with many sent to be repaired and about 20 per cent classified as a total loss (write off).
IAG trades as NRMA Insurance, Coles Insurance, SGIO, CGU, Lumley and Swann Insurance.
A spokesperson for IAG said Aussie Hail is working quickly to assess and repair damaged vehicles, and they anticipate vehicle repairs processed at the Rutherford centre will be completed by the end of May.
"When we receive a large number of claims, like we did in the Hunter region over Christmas, we may send our national repairers to support local repairers and trades to provide the most efficient possible claims experience for our customers," the spokesperson said.
"To help our customers get back on the road in their repaired vehicle as quickly as possible, our specialist hail repairer, Aussie Hail, set up a temporary drive-in assessment centre in Rutherford to assess vehicles and work with our customers to arrange the best method of repair."
The Boxing Day storm caused havoc around the city, and Rutherford was hit the hardest with NSW SES receiving more than 120 calls for assistance.
There were no flood rescues, but windows were blown in and rooves were damaged.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.