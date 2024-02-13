The Junkyard goes viral with 11 million views on TikTok video

A quick seven second video posted to the Grand Junction Hotel's TikTok account has gone viral, amassing more than 11 million views.
The video, created by staff member Courtney Peters, humorously gives a sneak peak into the pub's under-bar keg cellar.
The room's existence has captured the attention of many, with comments like "wait are all bars like this", "keg room dungeon!!??!?" and "THE ROOM FROM TANGLED IS LIKE AN ACTUAL THING??".
Courtney said the popularity of the video, which was posted on January 5, was completely unexpected.
"I was very confused, I thought oh am I doing something in the video that I didn't realise, why is this going so viral" she said.
"It was a funny video but I didn't think it'd go so crazy that over 10 million people were going to see it.
"If you look at the insights of it, it's a lot of American viewers, I think in America they must not have very old school pubs like we do with the cellars underneath."
This is by far the account's highest performing video, with its other popular videos achieving from 10,000 to 70,000 views.
Courtney said the under-bar keg cellar is only common in very old pubs.
Built in 1916, the Grand Junction, known affectionately to locals as The Junkyard, is an example of Federation Free Classical architecture.
"I think everyone was freaking out that it was like a secret dungeon almost under there," Courtney said.
"I think using trending sounds on TikTok and making it fit into the video we wanted to make was the reason why it went so viral.
"It's quite bizarre to think that."
Courtney and her colleagues started the TikTok account in August 2023 for a bit of fun, and since then it has turned into one of their main marketing channels.
"We always like to post on there because we are getting so many views, so it's just like Instagram these days, you've just got to keep up with the trends to get lots of interactions, so we can get more people into Maitland," she said.
