Heavy traffic on the New England Highway

An earlier two-car crash on the New England Highway has caused heavy delays for the morning commute.
Emergency services were called to the highway near Ferraby Drive at Metford just after 7am to reports of a crash.
One westbound lane has been closed.
Motorists are asked to exercise caution in the area.
There are also delays reported at Hexham, with heavy traffic travelling into Newcastle. Queues start at Tarro and stretch through to Hexham Bridge.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.