Council welcomes 15 young professionals to early career program

A career in their chosen field is one step closer for 15 students and young professionals, who have earned themselves a place in Maitland City Council's Pathways Program.
The program is an opportunity for the new employees to get practical experience and mentoring.
It provides participants with structured training in areas such as accounting, business administration, civil engineering and cyber security.
The program places participants in one of five categories: traineeships, apprenticeships, cadetships, internships and graduate positions, ensuring individuals at various educational stages receive on the job learning tailored to their chosen careers.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative saying the Pathways Program not only provides valuable insights into the workings of local government but also equips participants with the skills and knowledge required for their chosen career paths.
"This tailored approach ensures that the program aligns with the individual career aspirations of each participant," he said.
The program is designed to support council's objective of nurturing a skilled and innovative workforce that delivers an optimised service to the community of Maitland.
A notable number of past trainees, cadets and graduates have continued to pursue further opportunities at Maitland City Council.
Maitland City Council general manager Jeff Smith said the program's structured training, diverse categories and tailored approach reflect our commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders and professionals.
"Over the years, we've had numerous success stories of past participants who have continued to thrive, not only within council but also in exciting opportunities beyond," he said.
To learn more about the Pathways Program and explore opportunities, visit mait.city/work-programs.
