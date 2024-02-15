Maitland student Ryan Hodges' HSC drama skit is a hit on Sydney stage

Maitland student Ryan Hodges is one of few All Saints College Maitland alumni who can say they've performed their HSC drama showcase on stage in the state's capital.
The 19-year-old was selected to perform at the OnStage exhibition at Sydney's Seymour Theatre Centre from February 10 to 16.
Ryan was selected due to his work in last year's HSC which ranked third in the state for drama.
He was selected for his individual performance Chicken or Plain Salt, and said he never expected for his HSC drama performance to make it to the Sydney stage or to rank third in the state.
"Getting selected for OnStage was a shock, it's not a common occurrence for Maitland students," he said.
Ryan starred in the opening night of OnStage on Saturday night and said it has been absolutely brilliant so far.
"I've made so many new friends and it's been an opportunity to perform at a theatre that's bigger than any other theatre that I've ever performed at," he said.
Ryan has also had the honour of master of ceremonies (MC) for the OnStage exhibition.
"It's been a privilege to MC and has been a lot of fun," he said.
His individual HSC drama performance Chicken or Plain Salt tells the tale of 50-year-old shop opener Paul Ingles who runs a takeaway shop in the made-up town of Bundubindi in New South Wales.
The narrative takes a chaotic turn when one day all of Paul's customers decide to order plain salt over chicken salt.
"The inspiration for it just sort of came out of nowhere to be honest," Ryan said.
His performance piece sparking a debate about what people's preferences are when it comes to chicken and plain salt.
"People have been coming up to me after the performances to tell me whether they're a chicken or plain salt person so it's very relatable," Ryan said.
"Like Paul Ingles, I'm a chicken salt man myself."
Ryan wrote the script himself and continued to develop the script with his drama teacher Cynthia Hendriks and said he was really happy with the final piece.
"From writing the piece to performing it, I feel like I've created something that everyone can have a laugh at," he said.
All Saints College, Maitland also received a nomination for the group drama HSC performance, which was made up of four students including Ryan.
Drama teacher Cynthia Hendriks said she was very proud of the group's effort.
"It was political satire and Ryan played Tony Abbott and he is the funniest Tony Abbott," she said.
A group of about 40 All Saints College students and some staff members will watch Ryan perform on stage in Sydney this Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.