UPDATE: Lost little boy reunited with parents

UPDATED
The little boy has been reunited with his parents.
PREVIOUSLY
Maitland Police are calling for assistance to find the family of a boy they found in Rutherford this morning, February 14.
A social media post says he was wandering the streets.
He is now safe with the police.
He has blonde hair and is wearing space-themed pajamas.
If you can help find his parents, call Maitland Police on 49340200.
