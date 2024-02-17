The Pitnacree Bridge: the bridge that freed the people

Crossing at The Falls was dangerous, especially during freshes - lives were lost.
The Pitnacree Bridge, opened in 1866, was the first road bridge to be constructed across the Hunter River in the Maitland area.
Built of iron by Fosters Lloyds and Co in Wednesbury in England's West Midlands in 1863 and shipped to NSW in pieces, it provided access between East Maitland and Largs and thence to the valley of the Paterson River.
The bridge began the process of freeing people from having to cross the river at fords like the one at The Falls between Northumberland Street, Maitland and the area that eventually became Lorn.
Crossing at The Falls was dangerous, especially during freshes (the mixing of salt and fresh waters in estuary rivers). Lives were lost in the attempt. Livestock and drays sometimes washed away as well. Crossing during floods was impossible.
Punts, too, were gradually supplanted as bridges were built across the river including the Belmore (1869), Morpeth (1898) and Luskintyre (1903) bridges and much later (in 1952) the first of the Hexham bridges on the Pacific Highway.
Punts were numerous from early times on the Hunter, and on the Paterson and Williams rivers. The last of them in the Maitland area operated between Millers Forest and Raymond Terrace until the Fitzgerald and Irrawang bridges made it redundant in 1970.
It is possible that during the early 1860s the colonial government favoured building the first bridge across the river near The Falls, at the site at which the original Belmore Bridge was to be constructed.
A petition taken up in the Maitland, Morpeth, Paterson, Clarence Town, Dungog, Largs, Bolwarra and Mulbring areas noted that the Pitnacree site would be cheaper and would promote the sale of government-owned land at East Maitland.
These considerations may have influenced the government's thinking as far as the choice of the first crossing point was concerned. The building of the Belmore Bridge may therefore have been delayed by the construction of the bridge at Pitnacree.
Pitnacree Bridge did duty for 88 years until a flood in January 1951 saw the river change its course, cutting off five kilometres of the Pitnacree loops and leaving the bridge spanning nothing but sand.
Meander severings between Maitland and Morpeth had occurred periodically since the late 1870s as flood flows became more energetic thanks to the removal of the dense floodplain forest to create farmland.
With each severing the channel was straightened and steepened and flow velocities and therefore erosive power increased. The outer ('undercut bluff') edges of meanders were the sites most vulnerable to the creation of new channels and the conversion of loops into billabongs.
The remains of the bridge were removed by 'Blue' Waterhouse in 1962, and today nothing of it can seen at its former site at the intersection of Brush Farm Road with Pitnacree Road.
The once-deep channel gradually silted up and became farmable land as was also true of the channel of the former Pig Run meander located south of and roughly parallel to Glenarvon Road. These old channels, like the one between King Island and Largs, are still visible as elongated grassy depressions on the floodplain. Sometimes planted with lucerne.
During even small floods these depressions are reclaimed by the river as it flows onto the floodplain.
The former channel between King Island and Largs was cut off in 1879. On the river's bank the Largs wharf was located at the base of a prehistoric beach formed about 6000 years ago in a time of higher sea level.
This wharf was important as a loading point for the agricultural produce of the local area during the nineteenth century. Droghers took wheat and other farm produce to Morpeth for loading onto ships bound for Sydney.
The Pitnacree Bridge was in effect replaced in 2010 by the Harry Boyle Bridge roughly 500 metres to the west. For a time the new bridge had the effect of slightly reducing traffic volumes on the Belmore Bridge and through Lorn.
