Your guide to Maitland this weekend - the Jets, the show, and a play

Maitland Gaol's foundation stone was laid within the walls near the northwest corner of the enclosure 180 years ag on Ferbuary 16, 1844. Mark the anniversary at Maitland Gaol's special family friendly event, where attendees can create their own time capsule to be reopened in 10 years. Visit mymaitland.com.au/event/foundation-stone-time-capsule-activity to book a tour and capsule crafting session for this Saturday or Sunday. Sessions run at 11am and 1.30pm each day.