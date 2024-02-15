Your guide to Maitland this weekend - the Jets, the show, and a play

MAITLAND SHOW
THE SHOWGROUND
Make your way to Maitland Showground this Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the Maitland Show. Read more here.
TIME CAPSULE
MAITLAND GAOL
Maitland Gaol's foundation stone was laid within the walls near the northwest corner of the enclosure 180 years ag on Ferbuary 16, 1844. Mark the anniversary at Maitland Gaol's special family friendly event, where attendees can create their own time capsule to be reopened in 10 years. Visit mymaitland.com.au/event/foundation-stone-time-capsule-activity to book a tour and capsule crafting session for this Saturday or Sunday. Sessions run at 11am and 1.30pm each day.
A-LEAGUE FOOTBALL
MAITLAND SPORTSGROUND
Get ready Jets fans, the Newcastle Jets A-League Women's team are bringing the action to Maitland on Sunday from 5pm to 10pm. Join in on the excitement at Maitland Regional Sportsground and cheer on your favourite team. Food stalls and other entertainment will also be available. Secure your tickets for a great family event at mymaitland.com.au/event/a-league-womens-newcastle-jets-v-brisbane-roar.
MARKET DAY
EAST MAITLAND CWA
The ladies of East Maitland Country Women's Association (CWA) are hosting a market day next Saturday, February 24 from 8am to 1pm. There will be raffles, scones, plants, jams, pickles, handicrafts and cakes available to buy, as well as the Amazing V reading tarot cards for $10. Scones for the delicious devonshire tea will be baked fresh on the day.
NEW PLAY
THE REPERTORY
Maitland Repertory Theatre's first show of the year is on now. Dangerous Obsession is an intense psychological thriller packed with secrets and lies. It's on this weekend on Friday and Saturday at 8pm. Book your tickets ($32 adults) at mrt.org.au.
ELECTRIC
VEHICLE EVENT
THE SHOWGROUND
Prospective electric vehicle owners, mark your calendar - Travelling Electric is on at Maitland Showground on Sunday, February 25. Perfect for those thinking about buying an electric vehicle, the free event features talks from local owners about the practical side of ownership. Register or find out more at econetworkps.org/event/travelling-electric-2.
