The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Maitland Magpies play Broadmeadow Magic for NNSWF Charity Shield

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 15 2024 - 10:24am, first published 9:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's Tahlia Gossner and Broadmeadow's Mercedes McNabb at the launch of the inaugural NNSWF Charity Shield. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Maitland's Tahlia Gossner and Broadmeadow's Mercedes McNabb at the launch of the inaugural NNSWF Charity Shield. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Maitland Magpies will be vying for their first silverware of 2024 when they meet Broadmeadow Magic in the inaugural NNSWF Charity Shield on Friday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL
More from A-League

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.