Maitland Magpies play Broadmeadow Magic for NNSWF Charity Shield

The Maitland Magpies will be vying for their first silverware of 2024 when they meet Broadmeadow Magic in the inaugural NNSWF Charity Shield on Friday night.
NPL champions Broadmeadow play State Cup winners Maitland in the women's final at 6.15pm at Jack McLaughlan Oval, while Lambton Jaffas and Magic meet in the NNSW NPL men's at 8.15pm.
All gate proceeds from the night, and the next two years of Charity Shield, go to the Hunter Medical Research Institute.
Magpies coach Keelan Hamilton said the club always welcomed the chance to compete for silverware, but they would be taking no risks with players' preseason preparations.
Hamilton said Maitland would be fielding a considerably different side to last year.
Among those changes will be talented trio of goalkeeper Imogene Tomasone, defender Madi Gallegos and attacking player Mercedes McNabb who have all moved to Broadmeadow.
Chelsea Greguric is playing in Sydney, while fullback Emily Wicks, midfielder Lisa Cochrane, striker Lucy Kell and Ainsley Childs are not playing.
The Magpies have recruited well and Hamilton said he was confident that the freshening up of the squad will benefit the team.
Key signings include former national league players Paige Kingston-Hogg and Alesha Clifford. They also picked up Clifford's Olympic teammate Georgia Amess, midfielder Yasmin Popovic from the Macarthur Bulls academy and defender Charli O'Connor from Adamstown.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.