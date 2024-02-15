Swimmers to take on state's best at country championship

Valley Aquatic Club will make quite a splash at the NSW Country Championships this weekend, as the club is sending its biggest team in more than a decade to the competition.
The club, based out of Maitland Pool, has 28 members who will be taking to the water at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre from Friday, February 16 to Sunday, February 18 for the long course competition.
Over three days the swimmers will compete in their chosen races, with excitement building for both individual events and relays.
The competitors have had to make a qualifying time in the last 12 months to be able to attend the championship.
Valley Aquatic Club president Luke Potts said the swimmers have been putting in the work at training.
"We're expecting good results from all of our swimmers, they've been prepped pretty well for this meet, we've known it's coming and we expect there'll be some significant PBs and really good results," he said.
Potts attributes the large number of competitors making it through to their great coaches at Maitland Pool.
"I'm putting it down to a couple of things, we have had an increase of numbers in the past 12 months where we've more than doubled our membership base," he said.
"And also the expert coaching from the Maitland aquatic squad staff, Ben and Jack have been really instrumental in getting these kids from a development stage through to competitive swimmers."
