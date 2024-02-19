Shae's cancer battle: Support needed for Aberglasslyn mother-of-two

A loving mother-of-two Shae Zieba has been diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer, a challenge that herself and her young family were not prepared for.
The Aberglasslyn resident is now faced with the toughest battle of her life and at the forefront of it all are her two children Mila, 8, and Dexter, 6 and her partner Harley Randall.
Shae's family and friends are now calling out for the Maitland community's help to ensure that Mila and Dexter will have countless more years with their mum, with a GoFundMe created to support the family.
Shae and Harley recently purchased their dream home and Shae's younger sister Karly Zieba said any support from the community would mean their home can remain a sanctuary of love and healing.
"Any contributions will help cover her medical expenses and support her young beautiful family," she said.
"Harley is going to try and work as much as he possibly can but he also wants to be by Shae's side through all of this."
Described by Karly as courageous, Shae who is 38-years-old is ready to face her cancer battle head on.
"She's everyone's person and she's the person that you go to for everything," Karly said.
"If you need a funny joke Shae will give you a funny joke, if you need advice Shae will give you that advice and if you need a shoulder to cry on Shae will offer you her shoulder."
Shae was diagnosed in about mid January and Karly said the cancer is quite advanced.
"She got the news last week and she needs to start chemotherapy straight away," she said.
Shae is also hoping by sharing her story that she can raise awareness for other young women.
To make a donation, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-shaes-fight-against-ovarian-cancer.
