The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Updated

Hunter rugby league community rocked by player's death

February 14 2024 - 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man died after collapsing during training at McKeachie's Sportsground at Aberglasslyn. File picture
The man died after collapsing during training at McKeachie's Sportsground at Aberglasslyn. File picture

THE RUGBY league community has been rocked by tragedy after a player collapsed and died while training in the Hunter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.