Give the gift of love to Butch the Kelpie this Valentine's Day

Say hello to Butch, a kind-hearted Kelpie with a heart as big as his love for adventure.
Despite his name, Butch is anything but rough; he's a gentle soul who is seeking a loving family to share his days with.
Though a long-time resident of the RSPCA NSW Hunter Shelter, Butch remains as hopeful and loving as ever, ready to bring joy to his future guardians.
As an older boy with a working breed background, Butch still enjoys exploration and daily walks.
He also lives for toys, treats or mats that provide mental stimulation, from chewy treats, puzzle toys and even licki mats.
For potential guardians who work full-time, Butch is content as long as he gets his fix of daily outdoor time and play.
Now that Valentine's Day is here, what better time to open your heart and home to this lovable companion?
While Butch may keep his distance from other dogs, he's the perfect companion for outdoor thrills.
Butch's ideal home would be with older children (if any) who can attend him with a gentle hand, especially given some of Butch's past injuries to his neck and upper back.
Gentle scratches are the key to his heart and he'll happily shower you with affection in return.
If you're ready to welcome Butch into your home and embark on countless adventures together, don't hesitate to contact the Hunter Shelter at (02) 4939 1555.
Give the gift of love to Butch this Valentine's Day and kick off the next chapter of your life with unending loyalty, thrills and love.
