Council unveils exciting program for NSW Seniors Festival

Maitland is gearing up to celebrate the NSW Seniors Festival in style, with a diverse and engaging program of events designed to honour and celebrate seniors in the Maitland region.
Under the theme of 'Reach Beyond', Maitland will play host to a range of offerings including art exhibitions, fitness classes and captivating performances that look to foster community spirit and connection.
The festival, which runs from March 11 to 24, 2024, will include connection through art at Maitland Regional Art Gallery and free access to both Maitland aquatic facilities.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said council is thrilled to be part of the 2024 NSW Seniors Festival and to celebrate the invaluable contribution of our seniors.
"Maitland has put together a fantastic program of events that features a wide array of activities catering to the interests and passions of our seniors. From cultural exhibitions to dancing classes, there's something for everyone to enjoy," he said.
The NSW Seniors Festival is a statewide initiative aimed at celebrating the achievements of seniors and promoting active and healthy ageing.
The highlight of this year's festivities is special event Comedy Bites and Lunch Delights, taking place from 10.30am on Saturday 23 March.
This laughter filled event promises a stellar lineup of comedians including Peter Berner, Simon Kennedy, Bec Melrose and Mat Wakefield.
Attendees can enjoy lunch, followed by live music from Angamus Duo at Maitland Town Hall, with proceeds from the ticket sales supporting not for profit organisations dedicated to community support.
After the laughs, join us for our Seniors Festival mini expo in the Evans Room, Town Hall, which is free and open to the public.
For more information about the NSW Seniors Festival 2024 program in Maitland, including a full schedule of events and activities, visit mait.city/SeniorsFestival.
