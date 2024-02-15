Hunter Valley's best dog-friendly wineries featured in new guide book

For those wanting to bring along their furry companions to the vineyards, there is now a guidebook on dog-friendly wineries.
Muriel Wang and Pyrenean Mountain dog Kobe, an author and photographer team from the Blue Mountains have released Boozehounds and Kobernet: Dog-friendly wineries of Australia.
Their book features about 15 dog-friendly cellar doors in the Hunter Valley, as well as some local dog walking trails.
Muriel said the book was created to make more people aware of which wineries welcome furry guests and to encourage tourism to wine regions.
"To the best of our knowledge, Boozehounds and Kobernet is the first winery guidebook to cater specifically for the furry traveller," she said.
The book is written in Kobe's voice and mainly focuses on what makes each winery a fun place for dogs to visit.
There is also practical information for fur parents, including booking requirements and where they can find pet friendly accommodation in the Hunter Valley.
Apart from the Hunter, Boozehounds and Kobernet also features about 20 other major wine regions throughout NSW, Victoria and South Australia.
For those adventurous pooches seeking a road trip or weekend getaway, there are plenty of suggestions," Muriel said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.