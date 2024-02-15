Your chance to win free tickets to see Superstars at the Civic Theatre

Embark on a musical journey, with hits from the best loved musicals of the twentieth century when stage production Superstars arrives at the Civic Theatre next month and we have free tickets up for grabs.
Musical theatre royalties Marina Prior, Silvie Paladino, Joshua Robson, Eliza Hamilton and Chloé Zuel will join forces with a team of local talent to bring Superstars to life on stage.
Superstars will feature hit numbers from Beauty and the Beast, the Lion King, Jesus Christ Superstar, the Phantom of the Opera and many more.
The four leads will be joined by Hunter powerhouses Katie Blaxland, Tayla Choice, Thomas James, Jon Murphy, Layla Schillert, Amy Vee, Marty Worrall and Danny Folpp.
The vocalists will be backed by a 100-voice mass choir and the Hunter Pops Orchestra, conducted by Dan Wilson.
Producer and artistic director of The Very Popular Theatre Company Daniel Stoddart said he couldn't be more thrilled to be bringing a dream cast together for a spectacular musical concert event.
"Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and magic which showcases the next level of locally produced entertainment," he said.
Superstars will take over the Civic Theatre for four performances only, from March 8 to March 10.
We have free passes to giveaway. To win, send your name, suburb, daytime contact number and why you'd love to see the show to laura.rumbel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
