Hopcroft wins prestigious arts residency opportunity in Paris

Maitland residents might recognise Helen Hopcroft from the year she spent dressed as Marie Antoinette.
Now, she has the chance to deepen her connection to the 18th century queen even further, as she prepares to attend a prestigious artist residency in France.
The artist and writer has been awarded Creative Australia's Keesing Studio residency in Paris.
Located in the heart of Paris at the Cité Internationale des Arts, the Keesing Studio is a residency opportunity for Australian writers to develop their writing practice.
Hopcroft will travel to France in August to spend a month writing in the Keesing Studio.
Hopcroft is well known to Maitland residents for the year she spent dressed as Marie Antoinette, for a piece of performance art titled My Year as a Fairy Tale.
She will spend her time in Paris working on a memoir about this year, with the book including a number of references to Hunter Valley people, artists and places, as well as material about her childhood in Tasmania.
"I grew up in Hobart, and went to art school there, before travelling to London to study at the Royal College of Art," Hopcroft said.
"Although the book is a memoir - or auto fiction - it's really the story of many artists: how you balance everyday life and making art, what creative people do to survive."
Hopcroft says that being in France will give her access to many of the historic sites associated with Marie Antoinette.
"Paris is the perfect place to write this book. I'll be able to spend time writing and sketching at Versailles, and at the Conciergerie, where Marie Antoinette was imprisoned," she said.
"One of the interesting things about my book is that I'm trying to weave the real Marie Antoinette's life through my own. It's that old trick of juxtaposing opposites to see what they can teach you about each other."
In 1985, the studio was generously leased by the late Nancy Keesing to provide Australian writers with an inspiring new environment to create work.
Each year Creative Australia offers five residencies, as well as contributing to writers' travel and living expenses.
The residency selection process is highly competitive, with recent recipients including Jessica Au, Sophie Cunningham and Jessica Wilkinson.
"Winning this residency is not only valuable in terms of having the time and space to be able to finish my book," Hopcroft said.
"It's also a wonderful form of practical encouragement. Many artists, when given this kind of support at a critical juncture in their career, go on to create some amazing work."
The Cité houses a diverse range of artists-in-residence, with more than 300 spending time at the site each year.
Hopcroft will be taking her Marie Antoinette costume to Paris and writing a travel blog. Read about her travel adventures at www.helenhopcroft.com.
