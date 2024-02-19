The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Hopcroft wins prestigious arts residency opportunity in Paris

By Newsroom
February 20 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Hopcroft at home in Maitland with husband Tony. Picture supplied
Helen Hopcroft at home in Maitland with husband Tony. Picture supplied

Maitland residents might recognise Helen Hopcroft from the year she spent dressed as Marie Antoinette.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.