From boys to men, 12 years of growing with Bolwarra Lorn JSC

As teams of all codes from across the Hunter prepare for another footy season, the journey of one team of boys from the Bolwarra Lorn Junior Soccer Club is a remarkable testament to how important sport and teamwork is on the road to adulthood.
Five members of the team have been playing together under coach Alexis Paieologos since under-6s in 2013 and last season they won their seventh grand final playing a year up and taking out the U17 Grade A minor and major premiers.
"I don't think they realise at times just how significant their achievements have been. There are so many people who go through their sporting careers and never win a title," Alexis said.
The original five are Noah Robinson, James McDonald, Kristian Cousins, Tyler Peel and Leo Paleologos.
The team up until the completion of 2023 season also included Luke Lightfoot, Charlie Gutsch-Berry, Lachlan Berry, Ben and Lewis Collins, Raj Gandhi, Ayden Burg, Tahj Wood, Royce McDonald, on top of those permanents from the beginning.
Most of the team will be back in 2024 as now young men, the team enters the Under-18 competition with Alexis back as coach for a 12th year.
"When I starting coaching this team I thought it was going to be about teaching some boys how to play soccer, but over the years it has turned out to be so much more than that," Alexis said.
"It's more than just football, I hope that I have given them some life lessons on working in a team.
"In life you will be surrounded by all sorts of people, but it's the ability to work together and get the best out each other than can determine how enjoyable life is and how successful you are.
And they have been successful, while there are no grand finals are in community football in ages before U12s, the boys as U10 played in the Patrons Cup Knock-out Competition and won.
As an U11 team, the played up in the U12s D division and finished minor and major premiers in that year.
From under 13s they have always played in Interdistrict A Grade and have mostly played up a year.
During the COVID years, there were no finals, however, the team finished on top of the ladder, as premiers for U13A and U14A in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
In 2021, the team was able to play in the U15's Viking challenge and stood on the top step.
In 2022, the team finished the season as U15 Grade A minor and major premiers. That same year they backed up their previous win and won the U16 Viking challenge.
Continuing with 2022, the boys won the NNSW U15 Champion of Champions competition and also as a big part of the Hunter Team - won the NNSW Community State Championship.
In 2023, the team played up a year and finished the season as U17 Grade A minor and major premiers, an outstanding achievement against a quality sides, especially in the Grand Final. Also in the same year backed up and won the NNSW Community State Championship.
Eight boys from the team, from the age of 15, have assisted and filled in at various times playing men's Zone League football. The team in 2023 also played in the Premier Youth League - Premiers Cup, knocking out a Northern League 1 team.
Those players that aren't with the team anymore but have contributed to the success along the way are: William McLaughlin, Patrick McCarthy, Mitchell Loi, Oceano Pedroso, Jett Lantry, Cade Sims, Matthew Wheat, Nate Cunningham.
Alexis said firm friendships had been formed among the group who come from different schools across the area.
"They go to five different schools and wouldn't normally know each other outside of this team, but now I think some of them have probably made friends for life," he said.
"I have tried to foster a real team ethic in all the boys and emphasis that they should all work for each other to achieve the goals of the team.
"Watching them all work together and sometimes beat teams that may be better technically than them shows how much they put in for each other.
"Being a non-selective group it has also meant that some of the boys who are stronger players in the team need to stand up and be leaders. I believe this has helped grow all the players as a group.
"But most importantly, even when competing at a high level, they enjoy themselves, they are a great bunch of up and coming young men."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.