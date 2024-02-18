The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

From boys to men, 12 years of growing with Bolwarra Lorn JSC

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 19 2024 - 12:48pm, first published February 18 2024 - 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bolwarra Lorn JSC U-17 minor and major premiership team of 2023. Picture supplied.
The Bolwarra Lorn JSC U-17 minor and major premiership team of 2023. Picture supplied.

As teams of all codes from across the Hunter prepare for another footy season, the journey of one team of boys from the Bolwarra Lorn Junior Soccer Club is a remarkable testament to how important sport and teamwork is on the road to adulthood.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.