$243,000 state grant a boost to East Maitland's development

Crucial funding has been secured by Maitland City Council which will help deliver up to 4815 new homes in East Maitland.
The NSW Government has injected $243,000 in funding to the council to support the development of the East Maitland Catalyst Area.
The East Maitland Catalyst Area (EMCA) is a major housing and health precinct that is earmarked for significant growth over the next two decades including thousands of homes, the new Maitland Hospital, Maitland Private Hospital and the Stockland Green Hills shopping centre.
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison said the funding is a vital investment in the future of East Maitland.
"It will allow us to accelerate our planning and development efforts and ensure that this precinct reaches its full potential as a vibrant and thriving community," she said.
The funding will support the delivery of the EMCA structure plan and infrastructure needs analysis, a critical first step in developing a Place Strategy for the area to guide and unlock future growth.
This grant funding is from the NSW Government's second round of the Regional Housing Strategic Planning Fund
The fund will deliver a total of $2.93 million in grants of up to $250,000 to 16 councils from the North Coast to the Central West and the Riverina, supporting a total of up to 23,769 potential new homes.
Councils will use the funds to accelerate new housing strategies, prepare infrastructure and servicing plans, and amend local environmental plans to bring forward delivery of more diverse and affordable housing supply.
Planning and Public Spaces minister Paul Scully said the fund is about empowering councils to undertake vital efforts to speed up housing delivery.
"It will help deliver the important planning work needed to boost housing supply, affordability, and diversity and support growing regional communities," he said.
"We are focused on better coordinating housing and infrastructure delivery across the state, while making sure regional homes are ready for the hazards of the future."
For more information on which councils secured funding and their projects, visit the NSW Planning website.
