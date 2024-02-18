Exercise caution - roads flooded in East Maitland and Raworth

Update 11.10am
According to Live Traffic, the roads currently flooded are:
Previously
Intense rainfall on Monday morning has caused roads in two Maitland suburbs to go under water.
According to Live Traffic NSW, water over the road has been reported at Chelmsford Drive, East Maitland near Green Hills, and at Brush Farm Road, Raworth.
East Maitland is affected at Chelmsford Drive between New England Highway and Molly Morgan Drive, between New England Highway and Metford Road, and at Chisholm Road near the Maitland Private Hospital.
Heavy traffic is surrounding the area.
Water over the road is also recorded at Brush Farm Road, Raworth between Morpeth Road and Flat Road.
Both incidents were reported to Live Traffic by Maitland City Council just after 10am.
Motorists should avoid the areas and never drive through floodwater.
For the most up to date information, visit www.livetraffic.com.
More to come.
