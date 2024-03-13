Autumn market day: 100 exciting market stalls lined up for Bimdadgen

Homegrown Markets seasonal pop up event is returning to Bimbadgen Estate this Sunday, March 17 for their Hunter Valley Autumn Market Day.
Homegrown Markets co-founder Lauren Kearney said the weather is looking perfect for a Sunday market.
"It's looking like this weekend is going to be another cracking day in the Hunter Valley," she said.
With a huge lineup of 100 markets, there will be everything from handmade ceramics and handmade hats to leather goods and local artwork.
Ms Kearney said there is a fabulous, varied lineup of market stalls.
"We have some really exciting debut stalls too so there will be some newbies to check out," she said.
There will also be a delicious street food lineup from acai bowls, toasties, gourmet cookies, gozleme and much more.
With a luscious green amphitheatre at Bimbadgen, why not pack a picnic rug and enjoy a street food lunch while listening to live acoustic music and enjoy a glass of vino from Bimbadgen's outdoor bar.
For the kids, there will be face painting, oversized games and creative workshops.
The markets will be on from 10am to 2pm and there is plenty of on-site parking available for a gold coin donation.
