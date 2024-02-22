The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Your guide to Maitland this weekend - sourdough class, scones and a discussion about bees

By Newsroom
Updated February 22 2024 - 4:25pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Take a sourdough class at the historic Arnott's Bakehouse with Stephen Arnott in Morpeth on Saturday. Picture supplied
Take a sourdough class at the historic Arnott's Bakehouse with Stephen Arnott in Morpeth on Saturday. Picture supplied

SOURDOUGH CLASS

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.