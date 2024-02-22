Your guide to Maitland this weekend - sourdough class, scones and a discussion about bees

SOURDOUGH CLASS
MORPETH
Are you ready to master the art of sourdough bread baking? Join one of the founders of Morpeth Sourdough Bakery, Stephen Arnott, on Saturday from 10am to 2pm for an immersive and hands on sourdough baking class in the historic Arnott Bakehouse, built in 1850. Get tickets ($165) at historicarnottbakehouse.com.au/product-category/sourdough-class.
VARROA DISCUSSION
MAITLAND REGIONAL ART GALLERY
Come along to Maitland Regional Art Gallery on Sunday from 1pm to 2pm for a thought provoking panel discussion on the intersection of bees, the threat of varroa mites in Australia and the critical link to food security. Throughout the discussion, participants will discover the role everyone can play in supporting these essential creatures at home through creating bee friendly habitats. Visit https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/lets-talk-about-bees.
MARKET DAY
EAST MAITLAND CWA
The ladies of East Maitland Country Women's Association (CWA) are hosting a market day on Saturday, February 24 from 8am to 1pm. There will be raffles, scones, plants, jams, pickles, handicrafts and cakes available to buy, as well as the Amazing V reading tarot cards for $10. Scones for the delicious devonshire tea will be baked fresh on the day.
ESCAPES TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Embark on a 90 minute guided tour this Saturday at 11am, specially crafted to uncover the fascinating stories and exact locations of documented escapes from Maitland Gaol. From unbelievable tales to downright ludicrous ones, these narratives will amaze you. Get tickets ($30) at maitlandgaol.com.au/event/escapes-guided-tour.
FREE ART SUNDAY
MAITLAND REGIONAL ART GALLERY
Free Art Sunday is on again this weekend at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. Designed for kids of all ages, the family can get involved and get creative. Each activity takes about 30 minutes to complete and all materials are provided. It's on Sunday, February 25, drop in between 10am and 12pm. Visit mrag.org.au/whats-on/free-art-sunday-24/2024-02-25.
ELECTRIC
VEHICLE EVENT
THE SHOWGROUND
Prospective electric vehicle owners, mark your calendar - Travelling Electric is on at Maitland Showground on Sunday, February 25. Perfect for those thinking about buying an electric vehicle, the free event features talks from local owners about the practical side of ownership. Register or find out more at econetworkps.org/event/travelling-electric-2.
