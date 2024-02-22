The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community
Our Business

One of city's oldest medical centres celebrates 50 years

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
February 23 2024 - 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rutherford Medical Centre practice manager Sheree Hill and owner Dr Rajiv Ahuja. Picture by Simone De Peak
Rutherford Medical Centre practice manager Sheree Hill and owner Dr Rajiv Ahuja. Picture by Simone De Peak

One of the city's oldest, continually running medical centres has turned 50.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.