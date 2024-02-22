One of city's oldest medical centres celebrates 50 years

One of the city's oldest, continually running medical centres has turned 50.
For five decades, Rutherford Medical Centre and its doctors have been there for generations of Maitland families when they needed it most.
To celebrate the centre's half century, the staff have put together a book of its history, detailing its humble beginning at their Brooks Street practice on January 21, 1974 and growth over the years with founding doctors Sambhu Mukherjee and Sanjoy Chatterjee at the helm.
Dr Mukherjee and Dr Chatterjee, who retired together in 2014 after 40 years of owning the practice, both sadly died in 2023, two months apart.
The two doctors were best friends, and were actually more like brothers. In the early days they worked seven days a week, 24 hours a day and often consulted more than 100 patients a day, with house calls during the night a regular occurrence.
In 2006 their business partnership grew with the addition of Dr Rajiv Ahuja, who had previously worked at Maitland Hospital. After Dr Mukherjee and Dr Chatterjee's retirement in 2014, Dr Ahuja became sole owner of the practice.
Dr Ahuja said it was wonderful to celebrate the anniversary with a special lunch and of course the history book.
"It is a big occasion, 50 years for a practice. Maybe there are a couple more in Maitland but this is definitely one of the oldest running practices in Maitland," he said.
Dr Ahuja said a great thing about practising at Rutherford Medical Centre is connections he has made with his patients from Rutherford and beyond.
"Not only Rutherford but surroundings, so gradually Aberglasslyn, McKeachies, some of the patients move out but still keep coming here so we have ties to them," he said.
"It's nice, they come from the Central Coast, they come from Taree, from Port Stephens, Hawks Nest."
Rutherford Medical Centre operated for 10 years before Medicare, which marks 40 years in February, was introduced.
Practice manager Sheree Hill, who has been at the centre for 23 years, said it became even more important to record its history after the passing of Dr Mukherjee and Dr Chatterjee.
"They passed within two and a half months of each other, and it was then that we realised that all the history and the story of the practice, we didn't get before they passed," she said.
"It then became more important that we then sat and spent the time to research and try to contact as many people as we could to try and get as much information as we could."
She said when Dr Mukherjee and Dr Chatterjee passed, there was a huge community response.
"There was a massive outpour of love about both of them, because there's such a big history with patients for so long, and so many generations all coming to see their doctors," she said.
Ms Hill said over the years the practice has been a great place to work, with most staff members staying for many years.
"Patients used to come in all the time and say 'there's too much laughter for a workplace', that happens all the time, and 'you're too happy to be at work', you get comments like that all the time," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.