Potts breaks decade-held NSW country record

Valley Aquatic Club's swimmers have come away from the NSW Country Championships with medals around their necks and their heads held high.
The club, which is based at Maitland Aquatic Centre, sent its biggest team to the competition in more than a decade, and came away ranked 16th out of the 79 clubs in attendance.
It was a long three days from Friday, February 16 to Sunday, February 18, with most swimmers at Sydney Olympic Aquatic Centre's pool deck for about 30 hours.
Ultimately, the hard work was worth it as the Maitland swimmers achieved 45 top 10 finishes and 18 medals; six gold, three silver and six bronze.
Charlie Potts broke the NSW Country record for the 13yrs 200m backstroke, which had not been broken for 10 years.
Vivienne Gadd achieved her first national qualifying time in the 14yrs 50m breaststroke. She will compete at the Australian Age Championships on the Gold Coast in April.
Valley Aquatic Club president Luke Potts said the whole club is proud of Charlie and Vivenne's results.
"Both of those two swimmers did exceptionally well but there was a whole crew of other swimmers as well supporting them and cheering them on and doing what Valley Club does best and really supporting each other," he said.
Potts said the results from the whole club are fantastic.
"The results were fantastic, the event was very long. It was a long two and a half days, a total of probably almost 30 hours spent on pool deck by some of our swimmers and our coaches, from three o'clock Friday to about 6.30 Sunday night," he said.
"Very long days but well worth it with some very good results."
The camaraderie between the swimmers was fantastic to see, and Potts is very proud of the swimmers.
"The resilience, the ability to stay and be on pool deck for those amount of hours and then still produce the results that they produced, the support that they gave each other, there was not one swimmer there at any one time by themselves," he said.
"There was always three or four waiting around for them to finish their races or there earlier to support them."
"The camaraderie between the swimmers and the parents as well to provide that support for us all is really fantastic."
