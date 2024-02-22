The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community

Potts breaks decade-held NSW country record

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated February 22 2024 - 1:36pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Valley Aquatic Club swimmers with coaches Ben and Jack at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre. Picture supplied
Valley Aquatic Club swimmers with coaches Ben and Jack at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre. Picture supplied

Valley Aquatic Club's swimmers have come away from the NSW Country Championships with medals around their necks and their heads held high.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.