Magpies men kick off at Maitland Sportsground as women game is washed out

The Maitland Magpies kick off the NNSW NPL men's season with the Magpies hosting Valentine at the Maitland Sportsground on Saturday from 2.30pm.
The start of the women's campaign has unfortunately been postponed with the game between Maitland and Charlestown Azzurri at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday.
The Magpies welcome back star defender Zach Thomas and will be looking to joint-captains Jimmy Thompson and reigning player of the year Braedyn Crowley to propel their campaign again.
The Magpies NPLM team has seen an exodus of players with their outs including Rhys Cooper (Olympic), Sean Pratt (Jaffas), Will McFarlane, Tom Davies, Jacob Bailey (not playing), Tyrell Paulson (Valentine), Flynn Goodman (Edgeworth), Adam Blunden (Belswans), Ty Cousins (Charlestown).
Maitland have also added Regan Lundy, Cal Bower (Charlestown), Jordan Jackson (Caroline Springs, Victoria), Charlie Pollard (Jets academy), Harry Maynard (Mayfield).
Former Lambton Jaffas defender Matt Hoole joined the Magpies two weeks ago and will play an important role as the Magpies will be without Alex Reed, who had been slotted in for a right back role, for up to another six weeks with an ankle injury.
Relegation returns to the NPL Men's competition this season, however, with Maitland still boasting the most attacking forward third in the competition with co-captains Thompson and Crowley they will again very much push for finals in what coach Mick Bolch believes is a rebuilding year.
Crowley and Thompson scored the goals in Maitland 2-all draw with Newcastle Olympic in their last trial match on the weekend and Bolch said their combination and understanding again looked strong.
"I've been pleased with the preseason," Bolch said.,
"The defence looked good, Matt Houle didn't play and Zack Thomas only played a half. The two goals were a bit soft off set plays but otherwise they were good back there.
"We lost virtually five defenders and we needed to add depth so Matt is a really good pick up. He is a very good player and comes from a winning culture with Jaffas. He brings a winning mentality to the team, he has been really good for us in the two weeks he has been with us."
Kick off against Valentine on Saturday at the Maitland Sportsground is at 2.30pm.
The Magpies women will carry the title favourite tag into the season and will be looking to star new signing Georgia Amess and returning star Bronte Peel to pick up from their starring role in Maitland's 4-2 Charity Shield win against Broadmeadow Magic last Friday.
For the Magpies women, Amess created havoc up front in the Charity Shield and showed a great understanding with Peel, who is back fulltime with the Magpies after playing college football in the US.
"We're excited to have Bronte full time. She is a very good player and someone who is a very good person to have around the group," Hamilton said.
"She has started the season very well and I thought her and Georgia Amess, particularly those two on Friday, really had a good combination and played really well for the team."
Hamilton said overall he was pleased with the match and the Magpies progress towards the start of the season.
"I think there were some really positive signs. We did some really good things at times, but equally I think it also showed we've got a fair way to go in our development," he said.
"In the first half I don't think we were anywhere near as we can be, but we showed some good things and showed we are a threat going forward in attack.
"Some of our young players coming on in the second half showed we have some good depth coming through for the future."
Among those young prospects was 16-year-old Damikah Barwick-Taylor, who received some first grade experience last year and most of her time on Friday night.
"She scored a nice goal and is a bright prospect for the future," Hamilton said
Maitland are rated as the NPLW title favourites after a substantial overhaul in their squad which saw them picking up former Jets midfielder Paige Kingston-Hogg (Manly), Amess, Clifford, midfielder Yasmin Popovic (Macarthur Bulls) and defender Charli O'Connor (Adamstown) as well as the return of Peel.
Their outs included goalkeeper Imogene Tomasone, forward Mercedes McNabb and defender Madi Gallegos who have all move to Broadmeadow Magic. Maitland have lost last year's leading scorer Chelsea Greguric, who is playing in Sydney, fullback Emily Wicks, midfielder Lisa Cochrane, striker Lucy Kell and versatile Ainsley Childs.
