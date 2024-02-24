The Maitland Mercury
Changed traffic conditions for Ironbark Creek Bridge works at Hexham

Updated February 25 2024 - 11:06am, first published 9:46am
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on Ironbark Creek Bridge at Hexham, as part of the bridge piling work for the Hexham Straight Widening project on the New England Highway

