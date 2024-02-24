Changed traffic conditions for Ironbark Creek Bridge works at Hexham

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on Ironbark Creek Bridge at Hexham, as part of the bridge piling work for the Hexham Straight Widening project on the New England Highway
Transport for NSW will carry out bridge piling work for the new southbound bridge over Ironbark Creek, with work to include the delivery of plant and materials, construction of a temporary working platform and installation of bored and driven bridge piles.
Work starting from Monday, February 26, will be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.
Work will also be carried out from the temporary working platform within the tidal zone during low tide events between 5.30am and 7am and 6pm and 8pm.
There will also be work on two Sundays from 1pm to 8pm. Bridge piling work is expected to be complete in about 10 weeks, weather permitting.
Motorists are likely to notice large equipment in the area surrounding Ironbark Creek bridge during the work, including a piling rig, cranes, rolling blockages and delivery of large steel casings.
Traffic control and a reduced speed will be applied for these rolling blocks.
Current 60km/h speed limits will remain in place outside of the work activity. Motorists should expect about a five-minute delay up to four times a day during work hours for the delivery of plant and materials.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
