Quest to find our city's 'genuinely old' buildings

Maitland is famed for the rich history embodied in its building stock. Here we attempt to determine how many genuinely old buildings still exist in the area.
To define 'genuinely old' we take the term 'Georgian', usually referring to a style of building in the era of the first four British Kings George from 1714 to 1830 but with the reign of William IV (1830-37) tacked on.
Our definition is date-based rather than denoting the actual Georgian architectural style which emphasised symmetry, simplicity and 'blockiness' with few fancy touches.
In the Maitland area today there appear to be at least six whole buildings, completed by 1837, which survive intact and little modified from Georgian times.
All are of brick or stone: the dwellings of the original convict settlers of 1818-19 were of wood and bark and did not last long.
Some of the dates of surviving houses cited below are approximate: sources differ.
It is possible that some other buildings, not mentioned here, meet our age criterion, and there are many surviving buildings from the 1840s and 1850s.
Toll House, next to Wallis Creek, is the oldest remaining intact dwelling in the area.
It was constructed in 1826 by ex-convict Samuel Clift (or perhaps in 1825 by Thomas Boardman) as a tiny two-storeyed house.
Each level comprised a single room.
Next door is the larger Bridge House, completed in 1829, also of two storeys and built by Clift.
About 400 metres to the east is Englefield, built in 1837 by 'Gentleman' John Smith.
Closebourne, at Morpeth, was built between 1826 and 1829 by Edward Charles Close who owned the property 'Illalaung'.
Close's was one of the several 'grand' houses built in the Maitland area by people who were granted land by the colonial government to develop a commercial farming economy in the Hunter Valley.
In the lower part of East Maitland, in an area once known as 'Moontown', John Smith built five basic party-walled cottages called Smith's Row in what is now Mill St.
These were constructed between 1831 and 1834 and two survive: they were rented by Caroline Chisholm from Smith.
Today they are known as 'Caroline Chisholm's Barracks'.
Nearby on lower Newcastle St stands John Smith's Flour Mill, a three-storey building constructed in about 1834.
It is the only surviving Georgian-era building in the Maitland area whose original purpose was not primarily residential.
'Grand houses' largely constructed in the Georgian era but added to or otherwise substantially modified in later times include Windermere (Lochinvar), built by convicts from sandstone bricks and possibly completed in 1827.
Much of the still-existing Dunmore (built by William Lang and his son Andrew at Largs between 1830 and 1833 but part of it possibly of 1827 origin) is of Georgian times, as are Bolwarra, Berry Park, Gostwyck (Paterson) and Stradbroke (Woodville).
One High Street (Morpeth) dwelling, originally a school but used also for church services and community meetings, exists as a central core built in about 1836 with later additions on both sides.
Unsurprisingly, no Georgian-era buildings survive in Maitland's High Street.
A focus for business investment for decades, High Street has been highly prone to redevelopment. Many buildings have been demolished to make way for new ones.
