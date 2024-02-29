Your guide to Maitland this weekend - markets, Jets and the rail museum

Head to Maitland Gaol on Saturday, March 2 to see Maitland and District Historical Society's presentation on cabbage tree hats. Led by Sue and Don Brian, the presentation will cover the history and making of cabbage tree hats. Sue teaches this craft at folk and heritage festivals across the country and learnt traditional weaving and hat making while living on Norfolk Island, using Polynesian style fibres. Cost is $10 which includes afternoon tea. Children are free.

