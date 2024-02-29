Your guide to Maitland this weekend - markets, Jets and the rail museum

NEW PLAY
REPERTORY THEATRE
Experience intense psychological thriller Dangerous Obsession, presented by Maitland Repertory Theatre, where secrets and lies drive a twisted tale of revenge that will have the audience hooked from the start. Catch the final weekend shows at 2pm on Saturday and Sunday. Get tickets at www.mrt.org.au. The theatre is at 244 High Street.
GUIDED TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Discover the intriguing history of escapes from Maitland Gaol on the escapes guided day tour. These 90 minute tours unveil the exact locations and captivating stories behind documented escapes. Join the tour this Saturday from 11am for an experience that will leave you amazed. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/escapes-guided-day-tour for tickets.
COMMUNITY MARKETS
THE SHOWGROUND
The Maitland Community Markets are back on Sunday from 9am to 1pm. Browse a diverse selection of stalls offering new and vintage items alongside locally sourced food and produce from farmers and backyard gardeners. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitland-community-markets for information.
CABBAGE TREE HATS
MAITLAND GAOL
Head to Maitland Gaol on Saturday, March 2 to see Maitland and District Historical Society's presentation on cabbage tree hats. Led by Sue and Don Brian, the presentation will cover the history and making of cabbage tree hats. Sue teaches this craft at folk and heritage festivals across the country and learnt traditional weaving and hat making while living on Norfolk Island, using Polynesian style fibres. Cost is $10 which includes afternoon tea. Children are free.
OPEN DAY
MAITLAND
RAIL MUSEUM
Discover the heritage of South Maitland Railways at the Maitland Rail Museum's Open Day, featuring interpretive displays and artefacts. Visit this Sunday from 10am to 3pm to explore this well preserved Victorian railway. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitland-rail-museum-open-day.
WOMEN'S JETS
MAITLAND SPORTSGROUND
The Newcastle Jets are bringing the A-League Women's team action to Maitland Regional Sportsground on Sunday at 4pm when they take on the Perth Glory. Support your favourite team and enjoy food stalls and entertainment during the game. Get tickets ($15 adults) at Ticketmaster.
