Donations to make a difference to students in need

The Maitland community has raised more than $14,000 for The Smith Family by donating to Officeworks Rutherford's back to school appeal.
Thanks to the community's generosity, $14,300 will go straight to The Smith Family's Learning For Life sponsorship program, which helps 2000 children and family impacted by poverty to afford essential school supplies.
The money helps the children access things like uniforms, books and excursions, as well as personal support and extra educational programs.
From December 26 to February 11, customers and staff contributed to the back to school appeal, which nationwide raised $1.3 million.
Officeworks Rutherford store business manager Ramesh Sherchan said the team is proud to have raised the money.
"I would like to thank each and every customer and team member who contributed to this year's appeal and supported The Smith Family's Learning for Life sponsorship program and the vital work it does in enabling all Aussie children to have fair access to education," he said.
The Smith Family chief executive officer Doug Taylor said he is grateful for the support.
"When young people start school without the essentials they need to keep up with their peers, they risk falling behind and disengaging from their learning," he said.
"With this long term, wrap-around support, even more students will be able to stay engaged at school and make the very most of their education."
