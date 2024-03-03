'Find my dressing gown' - bizarre '55 flood plea

A feature of the great 1955 flood was the hundreds of people who descended on Maitland from far and wide to help in the city's hour of need.
They came from other parts of the Hunter, including Newcastle, Cessnock and Dungog, and from Sydney, Wollongong and elsewhere.
More than 3000 were coal miners, but there were hundreds who were not employed in the mining industry.
One of the helpers was Novocastrian Malcolm Bailey, 17-years-old and about to start his university studies.
Shortly after the flood peaked at Maitland, Malcolm hitched a ride up the highway on a truck organised by Trades Hall in Union Street, Newcastle. Some of the men on the truck were dropped off outside Lorn, given shovels and told to find an elderly man somewhere on Glenarvon Road - his house had been buried in sand, mud and debris.
They found the man, a farmer, sitting forlornly on the chimney of his house.- Chas Keys
The Novocastrians were to give him whatever help they could. Malcolm and the others who had been given the task set off across the drying mud and sand of the Bolwarra Flats. Surprisingly the ground was firm enough that they didn't sink into it.
Soon they found the man, a farmer, sitting forlornly on the chimney of his house. Nothing else of it could be seen.
He greeted the Novocastrians, glad to see somebody who wanted to assist him.
The man had a request. He wanted the helpers to dig down, get into the house and retrieve a dressing gown he had been given not long before. Malcolm thought the request was a strange one.
There were surely more serious matters that the man had to deal with, especially the difficulties he would face in getting his house back into a liveable condition.
But the request had to be honoured. It was not for outsiders to question it. The man's immediate need was for a small comfort. The bigger matters could wait. They needed to be thought about, and decisions made.
So the Newcastle Samaritans started digging. Following the man's instructions as to where to begin, they soon they found the window of the man's bedroom, unbroken, and they entered the house without difficulty. In the wardrobe they found the mud-soaked dressing gown, brought it out and presented it to its owner.
About 14 years later, by then a qualified civil engineer, Malcolm had become the Public Works Resident Engineer (Morpeth) in charge of the development of the Lower Hunter Flood Mitigation Scheme.
There he was co-ordinating the building of the structures of the scheme, including the Lorn Diversion Bank which was designed to keep water in the Bolwarra floodway and out of Lorn itself.
One day, by chance, he ran into the man he and his fellows had helped in 1955, and they had a cup of tea and a convivial game of chess while they chatted about their earlier encounter.
The man, now in his nineties, had got his life into order after the flood and was still living in his house which was in a saucer-shaped hollow in a landscape the flood had transformed. The house no longer exists - probably demolished during the 1970s, after the man's death.
During the meeting Malcolm learned that the dressing gown had been a birthday present from the man's sister, who had died only a few days after giving it to him. So it had sentimental value; it was more than just a garment in a wardrobe. After cleaning it, the man had worn it every day since 1955.
Small things as well as big things matter in dealing with major disasters that affect human beings.
It is wise to recognise what they want and if at all possible to meet their requests.
