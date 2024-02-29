Telarah Post Office will close in April

Telarah residents will need to head to Maitland or Rutherford post offices after April 15 when the Telarah Licensed Post Office closes.
A spokesperson for Australia Post said the licensee has decided to close the business. The post office is inside Telarah IGA.
"Following a decision by the licensee to close its postal business, Telarah will no longer provide postal services after 15 April 2024," they said.
"The local area is well-serviced, with three post offices within a five-kilometre radius, including the Rutherford Post Office 1.5km away and Maitland Post Shop 2.1km away.
"We look forward to welcoming customers to one of the surrounding outlets."
Existing Telarah PO box customers can lease a box at Maitland or Rutherford post offices.
The post office moved into Telarah IGA in 2022 after decades in Telarah Newsagency.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.