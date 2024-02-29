The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Telarah Post Office will close in April

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
February 29 2024 - 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two customers pat a dog outside the Telarah IGA and post office. Picture by Marina Neil
Two customers pat a dog outside the Telarah IGA and post office. Picture by Marina Neil

Telarah residents will need to head to Maitland or Rutherford post offices after April 15 when the Telarah Licensed Post Office closes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.