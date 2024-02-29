Vacant role prompts council's decision on Maitland Senior Citizens Centre

The fate of Maitland Senior Citizens Centre remains in limbo after Councillor Stephanie Fisher's bid to force the council to be transparent was overturned.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold put forward an amendment to Cr Fisher's notice of motion at a council meeting on Tuesday night which called for a decision on the building's future to be delayed until a city services department director has been appointed and puts forward a recommendation.
He said "it's important to get their [the new director] input on the issue".
Cr Penfold also asked for general manager Jeff Smith to provide "appropriate use of council facilities" and give the Maitland Senior Citizens and Pensioners Association free access for their activities.
The amendment won majority support, became the motion and was passed 8-4. Councillors Fisher, Ben Whiting, Robert Aitchison and Loretta Baker did not support it.
Cr Fisher gave council staff a two-month deadline in her motion, which was made in consultation with Mr Smith, to report on the state of the building, future uses and confirm when the association and other community groups would be able to use it.
Cr Whiting said the two months was "extremely generous" and the information council had could easily be passed onto the community.
Cr Baker called Cr Penfold's amendment a "power play" and told the chamber it was "totally redundant". She said the group was already using other community facilities - including free office space in Maitland Town Hall.
Cr Penfold turned to council's culture, community and recreation acting group manager Darren Crumpler to clarify the cost, who confirmed it had been free until the end of 2023.
Cr Baker said council staff could have easily extended that without it coming before the council and the group could have access now.
"I find it bizarre that we would be reluctant to share information with the community after such a very long period of time," Cr Whiting said.
He noted Cr Fisher's motion was aimed at informing the community.
Eight months on, and still no news
Cr Fisher said councillors attended a briefing about the centre in June 2023 and nothing had happened since then.
"Eight months on from that time we've not been able to provide the community with a report on the status or the future use of this building," she said.
"We need to let them know why they can't use it, we need to let them know if and when they will be able to use this building again."
Cr Aitchison said the council didn't have to wait for a new director. He said other staff members - like Mr Smith - could step up.
Cr Aitchison reminded the chamber that the association hasn't been able to use the building for almost four years.
The group had to move out in 2021 while Maitland Town Hall was being refurbished. The council then used it to hold its meetings.
When the council moved back to the town hall the group was told it could not return because of several problems identified in the building compliance and conditions assessment.
In a report put before the councillors in June, the former culture, community and recreation group manager, Judy Jaeger, said the roof was in poor condition and the internal linings and joinery had to be replaced.
Over $1 million needed to bring building up to scratch
This work was estimated to cost $750,000. She also said the building did not meet current disability and fire safety compliance, which would cost $470,000 to rectify and bring the total spend to $1.22 million.
"For years the council have known this has been happening and now we're saying that a report can't be started until we have a new director," Cr Aitchison said.
"This is not to say that things aren't being investigated," Cr Penfold said.
Deputy Mayor Mitchell Griffin backed Cr Penfold's amendment and called for the council to "be sensible".
He questioned what ratepayers would think when they "see us rushing on decisions like that."
"We're talking about a building that's going to require over $1 million of repair work just to get it fit to be able to use," he said.
"The last thing we want to do when we're talking about millions of dollars is to be rushing through a decision that important in such a short timeframe."
Councillor Bill Hackney backed the amendment but made it clear he had been verbally attacked in the community about the building's future and he wanted to know more about its current state.
"To sit there and not be able to offer an answer is quite embarrassing," he said.
"We've had ample time ... It needs attention and it needs attention now."
He pointed out that the council was not afraid to throw millions at various projects across the city.
He questioned whether some repairs could be done at a reduced cost to extend the life of the building.
