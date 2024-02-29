The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Vacant role prompts council's decision on Maitland Senior Citizens Centre

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
February 29 2024 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The fate of Maitland Senior Citizens Centre remains in limbo after Councillor Stephanie Fisher's bid to force the council to be transparent was overturned.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.