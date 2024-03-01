Hundreds still without power after intense lightning storm

Hundreds of Maitland residents are still without power after a severe electrical storm lashed the city.
The storm has damaged power lines and ripped trees from the ground, with Telarah one of the suburbs worst affected.
There are 339 homes in Telarah which have been without power since 8.05pm Thursday, February 29, and it isn't expected to be restored until 2pm Friday.
Further west, there are 243 homes in Lambs Valley, Luskintyre, Lochinvar, Dalwood, Branxton, Leconfield and Windermere which have been without power since 7.25pm on Thursday, and it's expected to be restored at about 4pm.
A large group will be without power for almost 24 hours, with 243 homes in Hinton, Nelsons Plains, Osterley, Millers Forest, Berry Park, Morpeth and Raymond Terrace without power from 7.35pm Thursday, expected to be restored at about 6pm Friday.
Less than 10 customers in Melville have also been affected, with their power expected to be restored at about 2pm.
The Bureau of Meteorology observed wind gusts of 69 kilometres per hour at Maitland Airport at 7pm on Thursday night and 74 kilometres per hour at Singleton at 7.02pm.
The Bureau had initially issued a warning for severe storms and strong winds for much of the Hunter region around 6.45pm, but by 8.20pm, forecasters said the immediate threat had passed.
Maitland SES has responded to eight calls for assistance since the storm, mostly related to fallen trees.
The major task was dealing with the fallen tree on Green Street Telarah, which damaged power lines on its way down.
Other call outs were for a fallen tree which grazed the side of a house, and fallen trees on roads.
Maitland City SES unit commander Craig Parsons said Telarah was definitely the worst hit suburb.
"I just found out a minute ago that Green Street is still closed, all the other ones we removed the trees off the road," he said.
"Stay away from fallen trees and don't go under fallen powerlines."
The SES warns residents to avoid downed power lines and trees, to keep clear of flooded creeks and storm drains, and to download the state's 'Hazards Near Me' app, which would provide immediate advice in the case of emergency.
Ausgrid crews have been busy working through the night, getting the amount of jobs down from 8000 in the Maitland and Newcastle area to now a couple of hundred.
Crews are continuing to work to restore power, with the very last jobs to be completed by 6pm at the latest.
If you see a downed power wire, assume it is live. Always stay at least eight metres away from fallen poles and wires. Report it to Ausgrid's emergency line on 13 13 88.
Many across the Hunter are recovering from the storm, or from losing power.
Businesses in Rutherford regained power overnight after losing it just after 7pm.
Club Maitland City lost power at 7.15pm and had to close its doors. Chief executive officer Ian Martin believes power was restored at about midnight, and said the club is back open as normal.
It didn't experience any damage or refrigeration issues.
Rutherford Marketplace took to social media at 8.35pm on Thursday to let shoppers know they had no power and the centre had closed.
According to Ausgrid there is currently no power outages in Rutherford.
The Mercury has heard reports earlier this morning that ALDI Rutherford's fridges were bare.
Telarah IGA, Cellarbrations Telarah and Telarah Butchers are all currently without power.
A woman and a young boy at Lake Macquarie had a lucky escape when the roof over their heads was torn off by strong winds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.