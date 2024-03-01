Councillor asked to apologise after fiery wind turbines debate

A Maitland councillor who accused two colleagues of "sprouting lies and mistruths" about offshore wind turbines during a council meeting has apologised.
Councillor Robert Aitchison said Deputy Mayor Mitchell Griffin and Councillor Sally Halliday's motion at Tuesday's council meeting, which called for more investigation and community consultation on the issue and put forward a range of potential impacts, was full of "a lot of mistruths and generalisations".
Cr Griffin interjected, raising the issue with Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold.
"Sorry Mr Mayor but Councillor Aitchison is imputing improper action of councillors, saying that councillor Halliday and I are sprouting mistruths," Cr Griffin said.
"I ask that be retracted and an apology issued."
"I do agree it is inappropriate, are you willing to withdraw Cr Aitchison?," Cr Penfold asked.
Cr Aitchison tried to continue his speech but was met with murmurs from the chamber.
"I'm sorry ... I do take that back," he then said.
Mr Aitchison was later reminded by Cr Penfold that he only had a minute left to speak. This was the second time he was reminded about it.
When he first took to the floor Cr Penfold told the room councillors were restricted to 5 minute speeches. That came after Councillor Loretta Baker presented a long speech against the motion.
He went on to tell Cr Aitchison "don't feel the need to set your stop watch though". Cr Aitchison replied "I didn't realise that we were so pushed for time".
The motion was passed 8-4.
Councillors Aitchison, Baker, Ben Whiting and Stephanie Fisher voted against it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.