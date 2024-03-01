The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Councillor asked to apologise after fiery wind turbines debate

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated March 1 2024 - 4:49pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Maitland councillor who accused two colleagues of "sprouting lies and mistruths" about offshore wind turbines during a council meeting has apologised.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.