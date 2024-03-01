Wellbeing nurse to benefit students in Rutherford and Telarah

Rutherford and Telarah students are set to benefit from a new wellbeing nurse who has just joined the school community.
The nurse coordinator is based at Rutherford Technology High School and provides outreach to Rutherford and Telarah public schools.
The nurse has begun work at the schools to coordinate appropriate early intervention, assessments and referral to health and social services.
It's part of the NSW Government's Wellbeing and Health In-reach Nurse (WHIN) Coordinator program, which costs $60 million over four years.
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison said she is pleased about the wellbeing program.
"Participating schools such Rutherford Technology High School, Rutherford Public School and Telarah Public School have been carefully chosen to make sure that wellbeing nurses are available to the communities who need them most," she said.
Since the program started in 2018, more than 10,000 students have been supported by wellbeing nurses.
Around 100 wellbeing nurses are spread across metro, rural and regional areas of NSW working in about 400 public schools, potentially giving 150,000 students access to their important service.
The WHIN Coordinator program is a joint initiative of NSW Health and the NSW Department of Education.
NSW Premier Chris Minns said he is pleased to announce the continuation of the program, "as we know students receiving support from wellbeing nurses experience improved health outcomes and better education engagement".
"Wellbeing nurses work closely with school wellbeing and learning support teams to connect students and their families to health and community services," he said.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said the program benefits students in 400 schools.
"I am delighted to see this successful program will continue, providing students in around 400 public schools with ongoing access to support through a wellbeing nurse," she said.
"This program facilitates connections for our students and families to access high quality wellbeing support with local health care services."
