The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wellbeing nurse to benefit students in Rutherford and Telarah

By Newsroom
Updated March 1 2024 - 2:17pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rutherford Public School. Picture by Simone De Peak
Rutherford Public School. Picture by Simone De Peak

Rutherford and Telarah students are set to benefit from a new wellbeing nurse who has just joined the school community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.