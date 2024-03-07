Maitland's Nick Clarke named 2024 Agent of the Year

Maitland real estate agent Nick Clarke of Clarke and Co Estate Agents has been named the winner of the 2024 Agent of the Year for the Newcastle and Maitland region.
The award was presented by RateMyAgent at an awards ceremony on February 22 in Melbourne.
The highly anticipated ninth annual awards shined a spotlight on the best in Australia's real estate industry.
Mr Clarke said he is proud to be announced as the winner for the 2024 Agent of the Year award for the Newcastle and Maitland region.
"I couldn't have achieved this award without my incredible team at Clarke and Co who work tirelessly to ensure exceptional service," he said.
Award winners and nominees are selected based on customer satisfaction rating across the country and the total number of reviews collected.
"Thank you to all my wonderful vendors and purchasers who took the time to review the experience and service provided over the past 12 months," Mr Clarke said.
RateMyAgent CEO Michael Davey said the Agent of the Year award acknowledges real estate agents who go above and beyond for their vendors and landlords.
"Performance-based reviews are essential in enabling agents to stand out and they're also the main criteria toward receiving a RateMyAgent Award," he said.
"Our nominees and winners have received the highest satisfaction rating across the country in the 2023 calendar year and that's something to be extremely proud of."
