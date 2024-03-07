The Maitland Mercury
Maitland's Nick Clarke named 2024 Agent of the Year

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
March 8 2024 - 9:00am
Clarke and Co Estate Agents sales associates. Picture supplied
Clarke and Co Estate Agents sales associates. Picture supplied

Maitland real estate agent Nick Clarke of Clarke and Co Estate Agents has been named the winner of the 2024 Agent of the Year for the Newcastle and Maitland region.

