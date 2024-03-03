City and Norths get home finals despite finishing third and fourth

The Maitland and District Cricket Association has released the draws for semi-finals across the grades with thunder storms forcing the cancellation of all but a handful of final round games on Saturday.
With two wins from the three games played across third, fourth and fifth grade, Kurri Weston Mulbring put the cream on their first Club Championship and will now take part in the first, second and fourth grade finals.
With Lorn Park and Robins Oval selected as the two best grounds this season, Northern Suburbs and City United will both be at home in the semi-finals despite finishing third and fourth.
Minor premiers, Kurri Weston Mulbring will play Norths at Lorn Park and second-placed Western Suburbs take on City United at Robins Oval on Saturday and Sunday, March 10-11.
MDCA president Mark Warland said grounds had previously been allocated to avoid a home ground advantage for a lower-ranked team.
However, Warland said clubs voted to change the system so that the highest ranked team played at the highest ranked oval to ensure the best possible playing conditions in the finals.
He said it was the first time the quirk in drawing had affected both semi-finals, but clubs were aware that it was possible and had voted for the system.
All games were abandoned in first and second grade.
In the only game to go ahead in third grade, Kurri Weston Mulbring 3/98 defeated City United 10/95. The Warriors missed out on a spot in the finals to Northern Suburbs by just 0.003 of a point in the quotient calculation.
In fourth grade, Thornton 8/145 defeated Raymond Terrace 7/116. The other three games were abandoned.
In fifth grade, Kurri Weston Mulbring 3/191 defeated City United 7/79. The other games were abandoned.
1st GRADE
Two-day: Saturday, March 9, Sunday, March 10, 12.30pm
KWMCC (1) v Northern Suburbs (4) at Lorn Park
Western Suburbs (2) v City United (3) at Robins Oval
2nd GRADE
Two-day: Saturday, March 9, Sunday, March 10, 12.30pm
Raymond Terrace (1) v KWMCC (4). Venue: TBA
Northern Suburbs (2) v City United (3). Venue: TBA
One day, Saturday, March 9, 12.30pm
Eastern Suburbs (1) v Northern Suburbs (4). Venue: TBA
Raymond Terrace (2) v Western Suburbs (3). Venue: TBA
4th GRADE
One day, Saturday, March 9, 12.30pm
Tenambit Morpeth (1) v Eastern Suburbs (4) Venue: TBA
KWMCC (2) v Thornton (3). Venue: TBA
5th GRADE
One day, Saturday, March 9, 12.30pm
Tenambit Morpeth (1) v Eastern Suburbs (4). Venue: TBA
Western Suburbs (2) v Thornton (3). Venue: TBA
A GRADE
One day, Saturday, March 9, 12.30pm
Qualifying final:
Paterson (1) v South Maitland Railway (2). Venue: TBA
Elimination final:
Rutherford Stubbies (3) v Bowthorne (4). Venue: TBA
B GRADE
One day, Saturday, March 9, 12.30pm
Qualifying final:
Rutherford Stubbies (1) v Bowthorne Lochinvar (2). Venue: TBA
Elimination final:
Tenambit Morpeth (3) v Kookaburras Senior (4). Venue: TBA
C GRADE
One day, Saturday, March 9, 12.30pm
Qualifying final:
Paterson (1) v Hinton (2). Venue: TBA
Elimination final:
Tenambit Morpeth (3) v Rutherford Stubbies (4). Venue: TBA
