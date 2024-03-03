The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

City and Norths get home finals despite finishing third and fourth

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
March 3 2024 - 1:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurri Weston Mulbring celebrate winning their first Club Championship. Picture by Tammie Howard.
Kurri Weston Mulbring celebrate winning their first Club Championship. Picture by Tammie Howard.

The Maitland and District Cricket Association has released the draws for semi-finals across the grades with thunder storms forcing the cancellation of all but a handful of final round games on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL
More from Cricket

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.